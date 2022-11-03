Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks sentenced today

COLFAX, LA – District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced that Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was sentenced today on his convictions of three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Malfeasance in Office, and one court of Filing False Public Records. A Grant Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty on those counts on June 23. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy White.

Crooks, age 71, resides in Pollock. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted by the Department of Corrections and a sentencing hearing was held today.

After hearing arguments of counsel and reviewing the pre-sentence report, Judge Warren D. “Danny” Willett sentenced Crooks as follows: on each of the three counts of Sexual Battery, 18 months at hard labor with the Department of Corrections, those sentences concurrent with each other; on the count of Malfeasance in Office, 2 years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections, and on the count of Filing False Public Records, 2 years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections. Those two sentences are concurrent with each other, but consecutive with the Sexual Battery sentences.Those 2 year sentences are suspended and the defendant placed on 2 years supervised probation to begin when he is released from prison. He also was fined $2,500 and ordered to register as a sex offender when he is released from jail.