Crash kills unrestrained Winnfield man, injures 5 others

Over the weekend a single vehicle crash killed a man from Winnfield and injured 5 other people who were in the vehicle.

A 17 year old female was driving the vehicle southbound on Highway 471 when she lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway the driver over-corrected the vehicle, which caused it to overturn.

All occupants of the vehicle are from the Winnfield area and their ages range from six to forty years old.

The injured occupants were transported for medical treatment.

36 year old Rufus Green was pronounced dead.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle wearing a seat belt, was cited for careless operation and driving without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 19 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 21 fatalities.