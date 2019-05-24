Friday, May 24, 2019
Crash kills unrestrained Leesville woman

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A single vehicle crash killed a woman from Leesville yesterday evening who was not wearing a seat belt.

51 year old Tammy Jarrell was southbound on Savage Fork Road when she lost control of her vehicle and exited the left side of the roadway. Her vehicle struck a culvert and then crashed into a tree.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 16 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 18 fatalities.

 

