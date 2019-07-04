Thursday, July 4, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Crash kills Montgomery man and injures teen, impairment suspected factor

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A single vehicle crash killed a man from Montgomery yesterday evening and injured a teenager.

The crash involved a vehicle driven by 18 year old Colton Trouille who was southbound on South Hargis Road in Grant Parish, when he lost control of the vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway before crashing into a tree.

Trouille was transported to a local hospital and his only passenger, 43 year old Michael Chelette was pronounced dead.

Both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

You May Also Like

MacArthur Dr. structure fire determined as arson

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on MacArthur Dr. structure fire determined as arson

3 Years Hard Labor for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 3 Years Hard Labor for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

“Light Up a Life” Campaign Kicks Off at VOA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on “Light Up a Life” Campaign Kicks Off at VOA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV