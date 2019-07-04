Crash kills Montgomery man and injures teen, impairment suspected factor

A single vehicle crash killed a man from Montgomery yesterday evening and injured a teenager.

The crash involved a vehicle driven by 18 year old Colton Trouille who was southbound on South Hargis Road in Grant Parish, when he lost control of the vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway before crashing into a tree.

Trouille was transported to a local hospital and his only passenger, 43 year old Michael Chelette was pronounced dead.

Both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.