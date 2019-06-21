Crash kills man from Boyce, injures passenger

Last night, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Boyce and injured his female passenger. Both were not wearing a seat belt.

67 year old Christopher Tackett was southbound on Highway 121 when he lost control of his vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway.

Tackett then over corrected the vehicle and exited the left side of the roadway before hitting a tree.

He was pronounced dead and his passenger, 43 year old Rosa bird of Logansport was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

The crash remains under investigation.