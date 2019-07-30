Crash kills 3 unrestrained passengers from Olla

A two vehicle crash killed a toddler and two adults from Olla yesterday afternoon.

33 year old Joseph Pardue was driving an 18 wheeler southbound on Louisiana Highway 127 when he collided with a vehicle, driven by a 17 year old juvenile.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and the 18 wheeler to crash into a tree.

Pardue was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.

The juvenile had 3 passengers in her vehicle identified as 45 year old Vicki Sears, 24 year old Brittney Martin and a 3 year old toddler.

None of the vehicles occupants were properly restrained and the juvenile driver sustained moderate injuries, but her 3 passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.