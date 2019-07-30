Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Crash kills 3 unrestrained passengers from Olla

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A two vehicle crash killed a toddler and two adults from Olla yesterday afternoon.

33 year old Joseph Pardue was driving an 18 wheeler southbound on Louisiana Highway 127 when he collided with a vehicle, driven by a 17 year old juvenile.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and the 18 wheeler to crash into a tree.

Pardue was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.

The juvenile had 3 passengers in her vehicle identified as 45 year old Vicki Sears, 24 year old Brittney Martin and a 3 year old toddler.

None of the vehicles occupants were properly restrained and the juvenile driver sustained moderate injuries, but her 3 passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

You May Also Like

Man Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes with Children

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Man Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes with Children

Standoff on McNutt Drive ends after 4 hours, suspect in custody

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Standoff on McNutt Drive ends after 4 hours, suspect in custody

Pineville Police Searching for 2 Runaways

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Pineville Police Searching for 2 Runaways

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV