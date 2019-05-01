Crash involving an ATV kills Pineville man

23 year old Stephen Wade Bennett Jr. was driving a Yamaha ATV yesterday afternoon on the shoulder of Highway 28 East. Bennett entered the roadway from the shoulder and collided with a vehicle driven by 59 year old Elise L. West of Magnolia, Mississippi.

Bennett was ejected from the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene. West received minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

At the time of the crash, Bennett was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation and routine toxicology tests are pending.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind the public that operating off-road vehicles on any public roadway is illegal in the state of Louisiana.