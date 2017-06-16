Community News 

Craft Brews, BBQ, and Blues

Craft Brews, BBQ, and Blues (featuring Jimbo Mathus)

Back for Year 5, Craft Brews, BBQ, & Blues 2017 promises more Louisiana craft beer and bigger entertainment, featuring CENLA’s original Craft Beer competition, and music by the one-and-only Jimbo Mathus, front man of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Knockdown South.

Louisiana Craft Beer brewers will meet up in Alexandria, Louisiana once again to sample their brews and go head-to-head in four categories (Ale, Dark, IPA, Specialty), and one will walk away with the People’s Choice award too! You try the beer, you decide the winner!

More details to come, but stay tuned by following Alexandria Museum of Art on Facebook, or by visiting www.themuseum.org/brews.

Cost: Payment required – $50 per person.

August 19, 2017

Saturday   6:00 PM

Alexandria Museum of Art

933 Main Street
Alexandria, Louisiana71301

