Cradle to College gets Dollar General grant

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University was awarded $3,000 from Dollar General’s Youth Literacy Grant program to support the Cradle to College initiative, a project that seeks to provide literacy activities, resources and support to children and their families so they can engage in family literacy and play activities at home. The Cradle to College initiative is an on-going project in which NSU students and faculty collect supplies and purchase materials to make family literacy bags for preschool and kindergarten students in Natchitoches Parish. Dr. Michelle Fazio Brunson, director of Graduate Programs in Early Childhood Education at NSU, spearheads the project, which is intended to provide extra support to children who live below the poverty line to help close learning gaps at school. Brunson said donations of school supplies and books are always needed. To make a contribution, contact her at faziom@nsula.edu.