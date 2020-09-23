Cracker Barrel is adding alcohol to the menu for the first time in its history

(CNN) The next time you go to order a Momma’s Pancake Breakfast, you can add a mimosa to your order.

Cracker Barrel is getting bubbly with the addition of beer, wine and mimosas to its menu for the first time in the company’s 51-year history.

The “old country store” restaurant chain began testing the concept starting before the coronavirus pandemic began. After adding beer, wine and mimosas to the menu at more than 100 locations, the company is making the change permanent.

It helped that the overall response from customers was overwhelmingly positive and made the decision to allow most locations to partake in adult beverages a no-brainer.

“Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote — that is, those guests who would choose Cracker Barrel for a given dining occasion, but ultimately go elsewhere because they would like to have a beer or a glass of wine with their meal — especially during weekend dinner,” a Cracker Barrel spokesman told CNN via email.