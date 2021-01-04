COVID Vaccine Information

Pharmacies in Rapides Parish distributing the vaccine are limited initially but expected to soon expand.

The initial list in Rapides Parish only includes 3 locations. They are:

Albertsons/Savon #3215 2265 S Macarthur Drive Alexandria

Holloway Pharmacy 12805 Highway 28E Pineville

Super 1 Pharmacy #601 604 MacArthur Drive Alexandria

Initially, these doses will be very limited in supply, but supplies WILL increase over time. The vaccines will be sent to pharmacies that are registered with LINKS, Louisiana’s immunization information system.

People who fall into one of these additional categories – 70 years old or older OR ambulatory or outpatient healthcare workers – must contact a designated pharmacy to make appointments before going to be vaccinated. A list of these pharmacies will be released on the LDH website today at https://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/. Again, individuals in these groups should NOT show up at the pharmacy without an appointment.

Pharmacies were randomly selected but LDH did also apply a health equity lens to make sure these pharmacies achieve adequate geographic and racial/ethnic representation.

Pharmacies that have been selected to vaccinate are receiving VERY limited initial supplies of the Moderna vaccine. In total, we anticipate receiving 10,500 doses; individual pharmacies will receive only 100-600 doses each.

While the majority identified in the Phase 1B, Tier 1 group are not eligible to currently receive the vaccine, they are the next group on deck to begin receiving the vaccine once adequate supplies are received. When this next group will begin receiving the vaccine is unknown as of right now. Every Tuesday, Louisiana is notified of how many vaccine doses will be shipped to our state the following week and which determines distribution.