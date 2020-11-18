COVID-19 in Rapides Parish schools

RPSB- As we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our schools, we are seeing an increase in the number of students and employees who are testing positive for the virus. Additionally, the number of students and employees who are having to quarantine according to CDC guidelines has dramatically increased to a point where effective teaching and learning is becoming increasingly more difficult under Phase 3 formatting.

As noted in our Reopening Rapides with a Strong Start Plan released prior to the opening of schools, we knew the possibility of having to toggle between phases may be necessary.

Beginning next Monday, November 16th, our large high schools and some middle schools will revert back to Phase 2 formatting. The Phase 2 guidance for these schools will follow the same guidance as earlier in the school year:

9th-12th Grade

Students will follow a hybrid model with students coming on alternating days All students will be divided into two groups and will physically attend classes every other day and complete distance learning activities every other day

Classrooms will have no more than 24 students per teacher with social distancing to the maximum extent possible

Students will be allowed to transition between classes throughout the day with precautions

PE, performing arts, and other classes will follow specified protocols

*Some 7th & 8th grade students at certain schools will follow a hybrid model with students coming on alternating days.

Additionally, in the event that students or employees test positive at a rate that prevents safe face to face instruction in any elementary, middle, or high school, individual classes, grade levels, or schools may have to move to distance learning.

The health and safety of our students and employees is our highest priority as we continue to be committed to a supportive and innovative instructional program. Our schools will be communicating with families with the specific schedules they will be following.

As we all continue to navigate this global health pandemic, let’s continue to prove to the world that Rapides Parish truly is #bettertogether.