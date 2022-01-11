COVID-19 Home Test Kit Distribution

Alexandria, LA January 10, 2022. Rapides Parish Library has partnered with the Rapides Parish Health Unit to assist in distributing COVID-19 home test kits. Test kits will be available on Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, during open library hours.

Rapides Parish Library Director Celise Reech-Harper states, “We are happy to provide this service to our community. Distributing COVID-19 test kits from RPL locations throughout the parish will ease the burden of obtaining a test for many community members.”

Individuals should utilize the Library’s safe curbside pickup or drive-through window to obtain one test kit for each adult present in the vehicle. The tests will not be distributed inside of the Library. Due to limited quantities at each location, RPL staff members will not reserve tests; they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Locations that have a drive-through window include:

· Libuse Branch in Pineville,

· Robertson Branch in Tioga,

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch in Alexandria,

· Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch in Boyce

For safe curbside pickup, please contact the branch upon arrival via phone. Locations where safe curbside pickup should be utilized include:

· Main Library in Alexandria, 318-445-2411 x 1022

· Westside Regional Library in Alexandria, 318-442-2483 x 1902

· Martin Library in Pineville, 318-443-7575

· J.W. McDonald Memorial Branch in Glenmora, 318-748-4848

· Hineston Branch in Hineston, 318-793-8461

· Johnson Branch in Lecompte, 318-776-5153

For additional Rapides Parish Library location information, please visit us online at www.rpl.org.

Our community’s health and safety are of utmost importance. The administration, board, and staff of your Rapides Parish Library encourage all patrons to continue to follow the guidance and recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Health.