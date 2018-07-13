Local Headlines Top Stories 

Couple Arrested for Obscenity in the Courthouse

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – At approximately 10:20 am on Wednesday, July 11th, 2018, Court Security Deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct occurring in a stairwell in the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

According to witnesses, a commotion was heard in a fifth floor stairwell and when an employee went to investigate, they observed a male and a female having sex.  When the two saw the employee, they quickly gathered themselves and fled the area.  The employee identified the male as a trustee assigned to the cleaning of the courthouse.  Court Security located the suspect, identified as Miguel Camille Glorioso, 20, and he was brought before the witnesses for positive identification.  Glorioso was positively identified, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for obscenity.

Corrections Security Investigators also responded to conduct their investigation into identifying and locating the female suspect.  Through their investigation, they identified the female as Jamie Lee Coutee, 19 of Pineville.  At approximately 8 pm Wednesday evening, Coutee was located in Alexandria, arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for obscenity.  She was released a short time later on a $1,500.00 bond.  Glorioso remains in jail and has also been removed from trustee status as well as the courthouse work detail.

