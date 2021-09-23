Couple Arrested for Contractor Fraud

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 23, 2021) – Officers with the Alexandria Police Department made two arrests in reference to an investigation involving residential construction.

Ronald and Tina Wagoner, both of Pollock, were taken into custody and charged with one count of residential contractor fraud.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or if you think you have been a victim of contractor fraud, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.