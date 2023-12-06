Country star and Alexandria native Alex Smith recaps playing Macy’s Parade

ALEXANDRIA, La – According to Axios.com 28.5 million people tuned in on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Macy’s parade, and Alexandria native Alex Smith was center stage on Louisiana’s office of tourism official float.

“The coolest experience out of the whole thing was we got to share it with so many people,” said Smith. “To share that was a victory for me, you know, like, I mean, at the end of the day, like that was something that we got to really celebrate.”

Smith says his journey from Central Louisiana to the biggest stage of his career has been driven by a musical motivation that he just can’t kick.

“It seems to be in me. I would say that’s probably the true answer. It just seems to be at my core. I, I enjoy it thoroughly. I’ll ask if there’s a guitar around. I typically pick it up and play it and I can’t help that.”

Playing the Macy’s parade may be the largest individual accomplishment Smith has had, but what really matters to him is the joy he brings to listeners.

“And that’s the thing that I think I’m the most fascinated about with music and enjoy the most is like you get to tap into somebody’s moment there and hopefully change it for the better.”

The music Smith played in the parade comes from his new EP project Boot Shake. To Smith, the seven-song track is a picture that best represents his Central Louisiana inspired country music song writing.

“I think this is true to me. I think this is the songs that I want to have out there. And I think this does hopefully represent where I’m from and a nice fashion. And so to have all those things come together into one project is probably the most special thing about it to me.”

Now, with the Macy’s Parade under his belt, it’s back to Nashville but Smith says he can’t “Shake” the “Boot” and he will be back soon.

“My goal is to be back here and doing some work and getting out and hopefully playing some shows in my band where people here can get to see it.”

Boot Shake is available on all streaming platforms and Smith says to expect to see more from the project in the future.

