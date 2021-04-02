Counterdrug operation nets 7 arrests, narcotics, guns, cash

Over the last month, Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in Rapides and Grant Parishes.

Agents had been receiving complaints in reference to a large amount of methamphetamine was being sold in the Rapides Station area. Agents initiated their investigation and quickly identified Charles Stephen Adams, 43 of Alexandria, as a suspect. Through their investigation, Agents developed probable cause to secure a search warrant on 93 Fredericksburg Road where Adams was alleged to be selling meth from. On March 24th , 2021, Agents executed a search warrant on 93 Fredericksburg where Adams was found to be in possession of 4.1 ounces of methamphetamine , digital scales, packaging material and a large amount of US Currency. As their investigation unfolded, Agents then secured a search warrant on Adams residence in Alexandria where another large sum of US Currency was located. The total US Currency seized was $35,823.00 dollars.

Adams was arrested for Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute (4.1 ounces methamphetamine), Possession of CDS II with Intent to Distribute (hydrocodone) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Adams was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released the next day on a $25,500.00 bond.

RADE Agents also initiated an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the Kent Avenue area involving a suspect identified as Ishmael Winters. Through their investigation, Agents were able to secure a search warrant and arrest warrant on Winters residence. On March 30th, 2021, a search warrant was executed in Alexandria, LA by RADE Agents and members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team where Winters and three other suspects were taken into custody without incident. Agents located two handguns as well as 3.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 3.2 pounds of marijuana, three THC vape pens along with $7689.00 in cash. Also arrested in this operation were Joshua Edwards, Isaiah Young, and Carlos Sherman.

During the highway interdiction portion of this operation, deputies conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of two suspects, Robert Belaire, Jr., 57 of Colfax and Jill Marie Decoux, 57 of New Iberia, LA. Agents had received information through the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office about a possible delivery of illegal narcotics to the Grant Parish area. On March 29th, 2021, Deputies assigned to the RADE Highway Interdiction Team identified the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop on I-49 northbound near Broadway Exit for improper lane usage. As their investigation continued, Agents recovered 8.3 grams 0f marijuana and 4.3 grams of methamphetamine. Both subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit has recently launched a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RADEunit/) to help keep citizens informed. Citizens are encouraged to report illegal narcotics activity through this page through private message. Citizens will remain anonymous and their identities will be protected.

This is a joint operation by the Rapides and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Offices, and the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments.