Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center Reopens Under Phase 3

Alexandria, La. (March 5, 2021) — The Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center is reopen effective immediately, according to Chief Operating Officer Matt Henry.

“We are open under the Phase 3 guidelines,” Henry said. “We have ASH in here right now getting ready for a show next week. We are practicing all of the mitigation guidelines as prescribed, including face masks and social distancing.”

Henry said the center has taken a number of steps to ensure compliance with the health guidelines for performing arts centers. Audience capacity is limited to 200 people, which Henry said allows for appropriate distancing between families and groups of patrons, and the number of production members for performances is limited to 50 to meet the overall limit of 250 people at indoor gatherings.

He added that patrons will be seated directly, with no congregating in the lobby, and they will be expected to wear face masks at all times while in the building. Performers will be required to wear face masks while backstage, but may remove their masks while on stage. There will also be a 20-foot buffer between the cast members and the audience.

“We are pleased to be able to host events again, starting with ASH’s production of Footloose March 11-14,” Henry said. “Our staff will be working to ensure that all safety guidelines are strictly adhered to for the safety of our performers as well as the audience members.”

For more information about the Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center, including event schedules, ticket purchasing and booking information, go to their website at http://www.coughlin-saunderspac.org/.