Cottonport man arrested for setting family home, shed on fire

21 year old Shonquez Jenkins was arrested on Saturday, April 27th, and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center for two counts of aggravated arson and simple arson.

The Cottonport Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive on Saturday morning for a shed and vehicle fire with exposure damage to a residence on the same property, as well as a neighboring home.

One of the homes had 6 occupants and the other had 3, no injuries were reported.

State Fire Marshal investigators determined that Jenkins set the fires intentionally.

They also learned that Jenkins had got into an argument with his father the night before the fires and was kicked out of the home.