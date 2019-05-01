Corrections Officer, Natchitoches man arrested for contraband

The officer, 25 year old Zachary Parker, was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

And 35 year old Jeremy Armstrong, of Natchitoches, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts principal to taking contraband into a penal facility.

Officials with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force were notified on April 2nd by administrative staff with the detention center that Parker was in custody for attempting to introduce contraband into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

While in custody, Parker told staff from the detention center that he had a package in his vehicle, with contraband inside, that he was going to bring into the facility.

A warrant was obtained to search Parker’s vehicle and the package was found containing tobacco, synthetic marijuana and high-grade marijuana.

After further investigation, agents learned of Jeremy Armstrong’s involvement in the introduction of contraband into the detention center and he’s currently being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing with more possible arrests to come.