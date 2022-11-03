Corrections Investigators make two arrests in prison rape complaint

On October 21st , 2022, Corrections Deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 (downtown) received a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) hotline complaint from a female inmate. Corrections Investigators responded and began an investigation into the possible criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred inside Rapides Detention Center 1 on or about October 14th , 2022.

As a result of the investigation, Corrections Investigators identified two female inmates, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell and Jamaria Xavier Randle, as suspects. During the course of the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established and arrest warrants were obtained on both Mitchell and Randle for one count each of First Degree Rape.

On October 27th , 2022, both Mitchell and Randell were arrested and re-booked on the First Degree Rape charges. Bond for that charge was set at $500,000 on each suspect and both Mitchell and Randle remain in jail at the time of this release.

Mitchell is being held on a $711,500.00 bond and Randle is being held on a $1,650,000.00 bond.

The Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) was signed into law in September 2003 to prevent, detect and respond to sexual abuse that occurs in confinement settings. PREA establishes a zero-tolerance standard against all forms of sexual abuse and sexual harassment of incarcerated persons of any age.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, which is now American Corrections Association Certified, has long supported the principles associated with the Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003. Respectively, years before the passing of the PREA guidelines, the Rapides Parish Corrections Division strictly enforced a zero tolerance policy of sexual misconduct within its facilities for all staff, offenders, volunteers and contractors; implemented methods of screening all offenders at intake for potential sexual victimization or predatory indicators; and has had policies to ensure that incidents of sexual assaults were investigated and prosecuted in accordance with federal and state laws.

Arrestee: Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30

Alexandria, LA

Charge: First Degree Rape

Arrestee: Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22

Alexandria, LA

Charge: First Degree Rape