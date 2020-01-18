Cormier’s 28 Not Enough Against (RV)/(RV) UTD

RICHARDSON, Texas – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team got another impressive showing from Fr. G ZyUnn Cormier , but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Wildcats, who dropped their sixth straight contest, 86-55 to the (RV)/(RV) Texas-Dallas Comets Thursday evening at the UTD Activity Center.

The Lady Wildcats battled to keep the game close early, with Kayla Kinney stealing the ball and going the distance for a lay-up to cut the UTD lead to 16-11 with 3:10 left in the first period, and even had a chance to cut it further as Alex Harrison collected a steal on the ensuing possession, but the Wildcats couldn’t convert off the turnover. LC trailed by seven after the first quarter, and in the second quarter is really where the game got away from the Lady Wildcats as the Comets opened the second period on a 26-9 run over the first seven-plus minutes to bust the game open at 48-24 with the Wildcats unable to pull the game close again.

ZyUnn Cormier led all scorers with 28 points on the night, hitting nine of 21 shots from the field, including four of nine from three, and six of seven at the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds and was credited with three steals. Kayla Kinney had seven points and a game-high eight rebounds. LC finished the game hitting 30.9% from the field, 31.3% from deep, and 76.2% from the free throw line.

The Lady Wildcats (2-11, 0-5 ASC) look to end their six-game skid in Arkansas on Saturday against the University of the Ozarks. Tip-off against the Eagles (5-10, 0-6 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Mabee Gymnasium