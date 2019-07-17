Cormier signs to Champion Christian College

Robert Cormier is heading on to Hot Springs, Arkansas to play for the Champion Christian College baseball team.

Cormier signed his letter of intent on Tuesday at the LSUA gym. In the midst of supporting family, friends and new baseball squad, he officially signed his name on the dotted line.

After dealing with ineligibility and injuries, one affecting his sophomore year, he says that he’s excited to know that his previous issues didn’t play a role in taking his passion to another level. He’s ready to prove to the Champion staff that he’s a hard worker and he just wants to play the sport he loves.

Cormier’s positions include catcher and second baseman.