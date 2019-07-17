Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Latest:
Sports News 

Cormier signs to Champion Christian College

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Robert Cormier is heading on to Hot Springs, Arkansas to play for the Champion Christian College baseball team.

Cormier signed his letter of intent on Tuesday at the LSUA gym. In the midst of supporting family, friends and new baseball squad, he officially signed his name on the dotted line.

After dealing with ineligibility and injuries, one affecting his sophomore year, he says that he’s excited to know that his previous issues didn’t play a role in taking his passion to another level. He’s ready to prove to the Champion staff that he’s a hard worker and he just wants to play the sport he loves.

Cormier’s positions include catcher and second baseman.

You May Also Like

City of Pineville To Host 2016 Dixie World Series

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on City of Pineville To Host 2016 Dixie World Series

All-Sports Camp Teaches Kids Team-Building Skills

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on All-Sports Camp Teaches Kids Team-Building Skills

Rotary Welcomes LSU’s Coach O.

KLAX-TV ABC 31 Comments Off on Rotary Welcomes LSU’s Coach O.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV