Cormier Earns Postseason Honors, Named Freshman of Year

RICHARDSON, Texas – Following a season of growth for a young Louisiana College women’s basketball team, freshman guard ZyUnn Cormier earned several postseason honors, including being named the ASC East Division’s Freshman of the Year, the conference office announced on Monday.

In addition to being named ASC East Division Freshman of the Year, Cormier, a native of Duncanville, Texas, was also named to the ASC All-Freshman Team while also earning an All-ASC East Division Honorable Mention nod.

Cormier became the team’s top scorer in her first season out of Duncanville High, averaging 15.9 points per game in 24 games this season. She hit 34.7% of her shot and grabbed 4.8 rebounds per contest. She busted through the 30-point barrier on December 8th against Huntingdon, where she finished with 31 points, including a game-tying jumper with just 11 seconds left in what would end up as a 73-72 Lady Wildcat win.

The Lady Wildcats, who featured a team of mostly underclassmen, finished the 2019-20 season at 5-19 overall and 3-13 in the American Southwest Conference, finishing fifth in the ASC East standings.