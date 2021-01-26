Cooler Temperatures Ahead

We started with foggy conditions early due to a weak cold front. Most of the area will continue to see plenty of cloud cover as temperatures reached the upper 60s to lower 70s. The trough will continue to move eastward tonight. Much cooler and drier air will intrude the area getting rid of the clouds and fog. Only a modest decrease in temperatures tonight and Wednesday. This will set the stage for a chilly Wednesday night/Thursday morning with temps in the mid to upper 30s north to around 40 along the I-10 corridor.