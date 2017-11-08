Cool Planet Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

USDA certification provides further evidence for the sustainability of Cool Terra® Organic as a soil amendment

Press Release – Greenwood Village, CO. (October 31, 2017) — Cool Planet announced today that it has earned the

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. This will allow the company to

display a unique USDA label on it’s Cool Terra Organic product that highlights its content as 100%

biobased. The USDA certification provides further evidence for the sustainability of Cool Terra Organic

as a soil amendment.

Cool Terra featuring Engineered Biocarbon technology is a consistent, durable, and stabilized form of

carbon produced from biochar which can increase plant yield by improving soil structure, increasing

water and nutrient availability, and creating a unique habitat for soil microbes. Cool Terra Organic is

available for sale in all 50 states, is OMRI listed for organic use, and is registered as an organic input

material by both the California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) and the Washington State

Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

“We admire the USDA for their efforts to promote sustainable agricultural practices and products,” said

Jim Loar, Cool Planet’s CEO. “Our customers know that Cool Terra can help improve soil health, and

this label will give them confidence that our product is made with renewable resources and can play a

role in helping reduce greenhouse gases.”

Available through an extensive distribution network, Cool Terra Organic is used to support soil vitality

and add value in specialty and commodity crop farming, turf and lawn care, tree transplanting, nursery

and ornamental operations, green roofing, and LEED / SITES certification projects. “We are proud to

offer a 100% USDA certified Biobased product, and believe it is another step forward in helping

growers achieve sustainability and profitability” said Loar.

Third-­party verification for a product’s biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred

Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and most recently expanded by the 2014 Farm

Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of

biobased products. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly

important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

“We applaud Cool Planet Energy Systems, Inc. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product

label,” said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. “Products from Cool Planet Energy Systems, Inc.

are contributing to an ever-­expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture

commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum.”