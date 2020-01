Insomnia Cookies was originally founded in a college dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania in 2005 has rapidly expanded into a nation-wide chain with locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge location is on the LSU campus. Late night study snack or perfect for late night cravings. They also serve and deliver Ice cream and you can order online and have it shipped.

https://insomniacookies.com/about