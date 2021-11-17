Converse Man Killed in Sabine Parish Crash

Sabine Parish – On November 15, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 191 at Louisiana Highway 481. This crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Charles R. Moran of Converse.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Ford 150, driven by Moran, was stopped at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 191 and Louisiana Highway 481. For reasons still under investigation, Moran turned left onto Louisiana Highway 191, but failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. As a result, Moran’s vehicle was struck by the Peterbilt. Also, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was struck by debris from the initial crash.

Moran, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Peterbilt and the Cruz, who were restrained, were not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.