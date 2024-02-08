Converse Juvenile Killed in Sabine Parish Crash

TROOP E NEWS RELEASE

February 7, 2024

Sabine Parish – On February 7, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 191 near the Union Springs community. The crash claimed the life of a 14-year-old juvenile.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 33-year-old Henry Ezernack of Noble, was northbound on Louisiana Highway 191. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2005 Dodge Ram.

Ezernack, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 16-year-old juvenile driver of the Dodge, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 14-year-old juvenile passenger in the Dodge, who also was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Although not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2024, Troop E Troopers have investigated four fatal crashes, resulting in four fatalities.