Conversation about Colfax Massacre and Race Held at St. James Episcopal Church

Historians say the Colfax Massacre of 1873 marked a watershed moment in the reconstruction period following the civil war. Today, the Episcopal Diocese Of Western Louisiana wants us to remember the events of 1873 to have a truthful conversation about the event and about race. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey takes us to a special church service that hopes to set the record straight about an event, some say had been mischaracterized for decades.

It’s been a 20-year journey for Avery Hamilton to help create a monument in Colfax remembering the African Americans who were killed by whites at the courthouse in 1873. When he moved back into the area a historical marker stood honoring three whites who were killed and framed the event as a riot by Blacks that was put down.

“As the marker they put up in 1951 stated, it says, ‘Brought an end to the carpetbag misrule of the south.’ They felt that what the carpetbaggers were doing, forcing them to allow blacks to be elected and equality that was a misrule.”

Those proud of what occurred put up a memorial in 1921 listing the three names of the whites who were killed, advancing the false narrative that a black mob started the fight, whites waved a white flag of surrender when it is most likely that the three were killed by friendly fire.

“When I look at the monument that stands in the cemetery now listing the three white heroes to white supremacy, there names are etched in stone, you can know their names. They died in the defense of white supremacy. They died because they wanted this to be a white ruled world.”

Hamilton met Dean Woods 8 years ago and they shared their story at St. James Episcopal Church about how they helped to get the Colfax Riot marker removed and the new memorial created. A documentary film crew was on hand to capture the service as well.

Avery is the great-great-great grandson of Jessie McKenny, a black man who was on his farm mending his fences when a band of whites rode up on him without a word on that day and shot him. The unprovoked killing prompted Colfax’s Black residents to seek refuge together at the courthouse.

White residents spread rumors of blacks rioting and on April 13, 1872, Easter Sunday, the men guarding the courthouse were attacked and 57 to 80 were killed.

Woods is the ancestor of Bedford Woods a man who fought on the other side of that battle.

“My great grandfather, a man I did not know and never heard his name, found out that he was part of the men who did the killing and it disturbed me greatly that I had someone in my family who would do that.”

Federal troops arrested several white men in connections with the massacre, nine were charged in a case that ended up in the Supreme Court which ultimately ruled in the white men’s favor. Hamilton wonders what would have happened in America had the court ruled the other way by prosecuting the whites and protecting blacks who were being elected in Louisiana and elsewhere following the Civil War.

Hamilton said, “What if that would have been allowed to continue unabated? Would we see what we have in America now? Would we see, every time you turn on the television they want to tell you the plight of Black Americans and this and that.”

On the left side of the monument is a narrative of the Colfax Massacre. In the middle a mural depicting the plight of Black Americans from slavery to Emancipation. And on the right is a list of those known killed and wounded.

Hamilton said, “Working with Dean has been an absolute blessing. Working with Dean has opened the world, opened up a lot of things to me, allowed me to work with somebody who is serious about racial reconciliation, someone who is serious about having a truthful conversation, a man who is honest about the past, honest about the present, and honest about our future if something does not change.”

In the effort to create the monument Hamilton received push back from Colfax leaders such as Police Jury members.

“The phrase for me was always: ‘We all get along, just leave it alone.’ And I would say on the surface we do. We do have a great parish. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else but Grant Parish. I do have a great relationship with some of the leaders of our parish, white and black. But that’s not my issue. I just want to be able to tell the truth.”

Truth that now stands for all to see in Colfax Louisiana.