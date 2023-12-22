Friday, December 22, 2023
Latest:
Sports News 

Controversial Call In Final Seconds Goes Centenary’s Way In One-Point Loss

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Both Louisiana Christian University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams faced Centenary College at home last night. 

The Lady Wildcats emerged victorious against Centenary, securing a solid win with a final score of 88-67. Key performances by Princis Goff and Deja Tanks, both achieving double-doubles, contributed to the team’s improved 5-3 overall record.

 

However, the men’s team experienced a narrow defeat, falling short by a single point with a final score of 69-68 against Centenary. This outcome adds to their challenging season, now standing at a 3-7 overall record. 

In the upcoming schedule, the women’s team will have about a week off before their next game, hosting their fourth consecutive in Pineville on December 30th at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the men’s team will take an extended break before their game against Jarvis Christian in Hawkins, Texas, on January 4th at 7 p.m. 

You May Also Like

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant one of several dead in helicopter crash

Jojuana Phillips

The Bayou Bengals return to Tiger Stadium with a matchup against Auburn

Jacque Murphy

Week 5 High School Football Schedule

Jeff Barnd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *