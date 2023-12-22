Controversial Call In Final Seconds Goes Centenary’s Way In One-Point Loss

Both Louisiana Christian University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams faced Centenary College at home last night.

The Lady Wildcats emerged victorious against Centenary, securing a solid win with a final score of 88-67. Key performances by Princis Goff and Deja Tanks, both achieving double-doubles, contributed to the team’s improved 5-3 overall record.

However, the men’s team experienced a narrow defeat, falling short by a single point with a final score of 69-68 against Centenary. This outcome adds to their challenging season, now standing at a 3-7 overall record.

In the upcoming schedule, the women’s team will have about a week off before their next game, hosting their fourth consecutive in Pineville on December 30th at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the men’s team will take an extended break before their game against Jarvis Christian in Hawkins, Texas, on January 4th at 7 p.m.