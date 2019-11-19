Connecting to Those in Need’ food drive

Donations can be made at the Food Bank office in Alexandria or Suddenlink retail stores in Alexandria, Pineville, Winnfield, and Natchitoches as well as to Suddenlink technicians as they make their rounds in central Louisiana. A complete list of food dropoff locations and addresses is below.

Local school districts in Allen, Catahoula, Concordia, LaSalle, Sabine, Winn parishes are also invited to participate in “Connecting to Those in Need.” The local Suddenlink teams will present a cash prize to the two schools collecting the most food.

Students donating five non-perishable food items can register to win prizes awarded in each of the elementary, junior high and high school divisions. The winning students will receive a Fire 8 tablet donated by Suddenlink. Winners will be chosen in a drawing when collections are completed in each parish. Schools interested in participating in the food drive should contact the Food Bank at 318-445-2773.

The drive will conclude December 13, and a collection total will be announced, and the prize winner will be drawn on December 16.