Congresswoman Letlow to speak at LCU Commencement May 7
Louisiana Christian University will hold its 167th Commencement Exercises on May 7 at 10
a.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. More than 250 undergradate and graduate students
will receive degrees.
Graduates from December 2021, May 2022 and August 2022 will particpate in
commencement.
This year’s commencement speaker will U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow, who represents
Louisiana’s Fifth District, will be presented an Honorary Doctorate in Public
Administration.
Letlow worked in higher education for many years, most recently as the director of
external affairs and strategic communications for the University of Louisiana at Monroe,
before running to fill her late husband Luke Letlow’s seat in Congress. Luke Letlow had
been elected in November 2020 and was slated to take office in January 2021. He died of
COVID-19 in December.
Pineville physician Dr. Kenneth Johnson will be awarded the University’s Distinguished
Service Award during the ceremony for his several decades of volunteer service to the LCU
“family” providing medical assistance one afternoon per week on campus.