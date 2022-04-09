Congresswoman Letlow to speak at LCU Commencement May 7

Louisiana Christian University will hold its 167th Commencement Exercises on May 7 at 10

a.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. More than 250 undergradate and graduate students

will receive degrees.

Graduates from December 2021, May 2022 and August 2022 will particpate in

commencement.

This year’s commencement speaker will U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow, who represents

Louisiana’s Fifth District, will be presented an Honorary Doctorate in Public

Administration.

Letlow worked in higher education for many years, most recently as the director of

external affairs and strategic communications for the University of Louisiana at Monroe,

before running to fill her late husband Luke Letlow’s seat in Congress. Luke Letlow had

been elected in November 2020 and was slated to take office in January 2021. He died of

COVID-19 in December.

Pineville physician Dr. Kenneth Johnson will be awarded the University’s Distinguished

Service Award during the ceremony for his several decades of volunteer service to the LCU

“family” providing medical assistance one afternoon per week on campus.