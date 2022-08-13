Congresswoman Julia Letlow Meets with Local Officials at Community Table

Congresswoman Julia Letlow visited Central Louisiana to discuss her work on the House of Appropriations Committee.

Congressswoman Julia Letlow brought together local elected officials, community, and educational leaders to address critical needs and priorities.

Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree says he is grateful Julia Letlow listened and invested time with them.

“It was great for Pineville that we were at the table with other elected officials from Rapides Parish and it was also a very good time to talk very candidly about things that concerned all of us and what she could take back to Washington in the days ahead.”