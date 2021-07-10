Congresswoman Julia Letlow and staff met with LSUA Administration during Education Tour

ALEXANDRIA, LA — Congresswoman Julia Letlow and her staff members, including some from the Washington, D.C. office that works with educational topics, made a special visit to Louisiana State University of Alexandria on her education tour of the 5th Congressional District.

Their visit included introducing Congresswoman Letlow’s staff members to LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil and his administrative team. They also discussed LSUA priorities and how the 5th District Congressional Office can best support the educational initiative of the university and the Central Louisiana region.

“It is very impressive that Congresswoman Letlow is taking the time to listen to the critical needs and challenges facing higher education in Central Louisiana,” said Chancellor Coreil. “Building a strong partnership with the Congressional staff will also help us better achieve our mission, helping students find productive careers right here at home.”

Congresswoman Letlow is a member of the Committee on Education and Labor and has a substantial background in education. She emphasizes her commitment to learning about the priorities of LSUA and other universities in her district.