Congressman Ralph Abraham speaks at NRBIA meeting

The North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance is hosting a series of meetings that gives residents a chance to hear from each of the 3 candidates for Governor of Louisiana.

Last month, candidate Eddie Rispone spoke at the June NRBIA meeting about his campaign.

And today, Congressman Ralph Abraham joined the NRBIA to talk about his campaign and a number of topics including jobs in Louisiana, taxes, the legal climate and more.

Next months meeting will welcome current Governor John Bel Edwards for the NRBIA’s 3rd and final candidate meeting.

The election for Governor of Louisiana will take place on October 12th.