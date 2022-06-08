Congratulations to these exceptional LSUA students

ALEXANDRIA – After a successful Spring 2022 semester, LSUA is pleased to release the names of those students who made the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists. Congratulations to these hard-working students!

Chancellor’s List

To be included on the Chancellor’s List, students must have successfully completed at least 12 hours of coursework during the relevant semester, have earned a grade point average of 4.0 for that coursework, and have not been assigned any “I” grades for the semester. The 12 hours cannot include audited courses, developmental courses, or any other credits not earned while the student is enrolled at LSUA.

Spring 2022 Chancellor’s List

Dean’s List

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have successfully completed at least 12 hours of coursework during the relevant semester, have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for that coursework, and have not been assigned any “I” grades for the semester. The 12 hours cannot include audited courses, developmental courses, or any other credits not earned while the student is enrolled at LSUA.

Spring 2022 Dean’s List