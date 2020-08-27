Community Shelters not available during COVID

Utility System Director Michael Marcotte reminds residents that shelter procedures will be very different due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing requirements. “Sheltering this season will not look like it has in the past,” Marcotte said. “Residents who live in vulnerable areas, and particularly those in mobile homes and low-lying flood-prone areas, should make arrangements for sheltering through a friend or relative as part of their personal plan.” Residents in flood-prone areas are also encouraged to park vehicles on higher ground in order to be able to evacuate quickly if water starts rising.

The Rapides Parish Coliseum is not offering shelter, however they do have hotel vouchers available as long as they last.