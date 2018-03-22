Community Leaders Lead the Way to a Litter‐Free Louisiana

Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Leaders Against Litter event to take place on March 23rd

Press Release – [NATCHITOCHES, La.] — On Friday, March 23rd, leaders from Natchitoches will join Keep Natchitoches Beautiful and hundreds of community, business and political leaders to stand in unity for a cleaner and greener Louisiana by participating in the Keep Louisiana Beautiful signature event, Leaders Against Litter. Now in its fifth year, Leaders Against Litter is designed to educate, cultivate and actively engage leaders throughout the state in support of a litter-free Louisiana.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has invited more than 2,000 community, business and political leaders to join him in support of a cleaner, greener state by attending one of the 28 local events to be held throughout the state on this date. Here in Natchitoches, Leaders Against Litter event will begin at 8:30a.m. will a welcome reception followed by a cleanup at the MLK Recreational Community Center located at 660 Martin Luther King Jr Dr in Natchitoches. The group will travel along Martin Luther King Jr Dr. and surrounding streets collecting litter and wearing Leaders Against Litter T-shirts. Following the cleanup, leaders will sign a pledge, stating that they will SPEAK UP and spread the word that litter is not acceptable, PICK UP litter whenever they see it, and STAND UP and lead the way for a litter-free Louisiana.

The day will end with state leaders in Baton Rouge announcing the combined impact of all Leaders Against Litter events from around the state, and by each making a personal commitment to “Speak Up, Pick Up, and Stand Up” against litter by signing the Leaders Against Litter pledge. For more information please contact Keep Natchitoches Beautiful 352-2746.