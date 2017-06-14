Community Info Session on Investing in Tax-Distressed Real Estate

Natchitoches Parish and the City of Natchitoches partner with CivicSource to hold a community information session on investing in tax-distressed real estate.



Online auctions provide winning bidders with full ownership of each property including title insurance

Natchitoches, La. – On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. CST, Natchitoches Parish Government and the City of Natchitoches will partner with CivicSource to hold a community information session on purchasing tax-distressed real estate at the Natchitoches Art Center, located at 716 Second St. The event is free and open to the public. Interested citizens will learn how to purchase tax-distressed real estate with title insurance.

All properties for sale at CivicSource.com went unsold in a tax sale, and as a result, became adjudicated to the parish. Natchitoches Parish and the City of Natchitoches are partnering with CivicSource to auction the tax-delinquent properties. The sales place these properties back on the tax rolls, return them to commerce and generate significant, recurring annual tax revenues to the parish. Mayor Lee Posey stated, “Anyone interested in owning property in Natchitoches Parish and the City of Natchitoches is encouraged to browse the online property inventory and take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Visit CivicSource.com to view a complete listing of qualified adjudicated properties or to nominate properties for auction through a deposit of $850. By hosting the sale online, bidders who would normally be unable to attend the auction in person are still able to participate from their homes or places of business. The properties are listed for $0 plus closing costs. Both commercial and residential properties are available for purchase.

CivicSource has already proven successful in other communities across the state. Since launching in 2015, the adjudicated property auctions have collected over $20 million in unbudgeted revenue through the sale of over 1,000 properties. If you would like to attend the information session for Natchitoches Parish/City of Natchitoches tax-distressed real estate, RSVP at events.CivicSource.com.