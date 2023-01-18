Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain Informs Consumers on How to Grow Local Agricultural Economy

Inflation has dramatically increased the prices of eggs and food across the nation.

The Department of Agriculture wants to help the local economy grow.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how consumers can save money.

The Alexandria Rotary Club invited Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain to discuss the importance of growing crops.

“If you want to decrease your food bill, then you need to grow a garden, you need to get some hens, we’re going to have to all work together to increase production because the bottom line is, the price of food is going to come down some but it’s not going to be back where it was two years ago.”

Dr. Strain works with local food markets to bring fresh crops to Louisiana.

“Frankly, it tastes better when its fresh and ripe right off the farm but also it grows that local food economy. Those dollars that you spend local will grow 6 to 8 times in the local community.”

Strain encourages consumers to buy food at local food markets or farms.

“That’s how we build and maintain a local food whole industry and that’s by shopping and by shopping, then it supports it, and we grow more so it all works well together.”

Buying Louisiana certified foods, fruits, and vegetables can save consumers money.

“You look for that certified Louisiana logo and buy those Louisiana specialty crops, fresh and local from the garden straight to you.”

Like many farmers across Louisiana, consumers can improve their communities one fresh vegetable at a time.

The LSUA AgCenter is a valuable resource to use to learn about crop production.