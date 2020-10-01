Commission to make changes in wake of 1st debate

(AP)– The Commission on Presidential Debates says it’s adding new “tools to maintain order” to the upcoming debates after a chaotic first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Trump’s frequent interruptions of the Democratic presidential nominee defined Tuesday night’s debate, with Biden frequently unable to complete a sentence.

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News pleaded with Trump several times to allow Biden to speak uninterrupted, to no avail.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump plans campaign events in Minnesota. Democrat Joe Biden is making stops on a train tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Read more:

— World reacts with surprise, worry to first presidential debate

— The reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting

— Big spring slide for U.S. economy

— A look at how early voting works

— Trump’s message to one far-right extremist group

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

1 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden is talking to voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania as he takes a train tour of those states a day after his debate clash with President Donald Trump.