Colors of Courage 5K Runner Raises Brain Cancer Awareness in Memory of His Wife

Robert Anderson’s wife was still battling cancer the last time they ran in the Colors of Courage Run.

“I’m a much better person, you know, after going through eight years of being a caretaker with someone with cancer and especially brain cancer as well.”

Monica Anderson participated in the Colors of Courage Runs before her passing.

“Oh, I know she’s looking down on us. Hopefully she knows that we’re doing good things. And she was, God here I am getting teary-eyed, and I haven’t been teary-eyed. I’m sorry. You know, it’s been three years.”

The Colors of Courage Run motivates her son to keep running for a cure.

Landon Anderson says, “I’m helping people because it just makes you feel great and you know, you’re doing it for a great cause.”

Runners wear colors of courage to represent various forms of cancer.

“At first, I said, why do we have gray? Well, it’s because of gray matter and that’s the reason we have gray for brain cancer.”

The Anderson family loves to run in marathons to defeat cancer.

“We’re all in this big fight together whether you have brain cancer, or breast cancer or any other cancers, you know, those are some of the strongest people I know.”

The Colors of Courage Run has raised more than $20,000 for cancer research.

The 5K and Colo Run starts Friday, March 31st 6 PM.