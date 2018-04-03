Colors of Courage 5K and Color Run

Colors of Courage 5K

Friday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Rapides Regional Medical Center

Registration is $30.00

www.imathlete.com

Last year, more than 250 people took part in this event that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The name Colors of Courage comes from the various forms of cancer and the color associated with each. There also will be at least seven color stations throughout the 3.1-mile route where volunteers will shower willing participants with a colored powder, made of food-grade corn starch.

“Cancer affects everyone,” said Theresa Hood, RNC, BSN, MS, Director of Education at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “The run celebrates our cancer survivors, encourages those who are currently battling cancer and remembers those who fought the good fight.

“This run allows you to support your loved one who may be impacted by cancer while raising money to one day find a cure for cancer.”

In its first two years, Colors of Courage raised nearly $12,000 for the American Cancer Society.

“The turnout the first two years has been overwhelming,” said Hood. “We’ve had families participate. We’ve had cancer patients walking and we’ve had cancer survivors walking. This is truly an event for everyone.”

The race route is the same as it has been since the beginning, starting in downtown Alexandria on Sixth Street between the Rapides Cancer Center and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The route travels through downtown Alexandria, the Garden District and finishes on Scott Street in front of the Rapides Lifestyles Center. View the Course Map.

Registration is $30 and includes chip-timing. Everyone who registers by April 2 is guaranteed a T-shirt.

Runners may pick up their race packets from noon until 5:45 p.m. on race day at the Rapides Cancer Center, located at 605 Medical Center Drive.