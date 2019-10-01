Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Colfax man, Pineville woman arrested for drugs and other charges

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A man from Colfax and a woman from Pineville have been arrested after an investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Probation and Parole.

22 year old Desmond County, of Colfax, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, probation violation and outstanding warrants from Natchitoches and Rapides Parish.

And 24 year old Sarah Jensen, of Pineville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant from Rapides Parish.

