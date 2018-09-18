Colfax Man Killed in Crash

Press Release – Natchitoches Parish – Earlier today, a crash involving three vehicles killed a man from Colfax, LA and moderately injured two other men.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 6, near Clarence. The crash involved a 2004 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Edward B. Goff (B/M 56 yrs), a 2015 Ford pickup, driven by Ricky J. Thibodeaux (W/M 64 yrs) of Pineville, LA, and a 2017 Ford pickup, driven by Dewayne T. Amburn (W/M 46 yrs) of Calhoun, LA. The Chevrolet was westbound on LA Hwy 6 when Goff lost control and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. After crossing the centerline, Goff’s vehicle sideswiped Thibodeaux’s vehicle and then collided head-on with Amburn’s vehicle.

Goff was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thibodeaux and Amburn were wearing a seat belt, but sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury.

In 2018, Troop E has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths.