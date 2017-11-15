UPDATE – Colfax Man Charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

UPDATE PRESS RELEASE – Following the apprehension of Edward Williams, detectives continued to investigate his actions following the initial November 1st complaint. The following information was learned during the investigation: Early in the morning of November 13, a woman was abducted while walking to work in the 3600 block of North Blvd. She was battered and choked unconscious by the suspect before being put into his car and taken from the scene. Edward Williams was identified as the suspect in this case, and further information gained in this investigation led to new areas to search for Williams.

When Williams’ vehicle was located later the same day, the female victim was still in the vehicle as he was pursued by police. Once Williams was in custody, the victim was able to provide further information, leading to the charges against Williams. Williams was ultimately charged with his warrant for Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment. He was charged for the November 13th incident with Attempted First Degree Murder, Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation, Second Degree Rape, Second Degree Kidnapping, and False Imprisonment. He was also charged with Simple Burglary for a separate incident on November 4.

Detectives continue to investigate these incidents. The identity of any victim of a sexual assault will not be released.

ORIGINAL Press Release – On November 1, the Alexandria Police Department was called to a local hospital in reference to a rape investigation. During the investigation, detectives learned that a woman had been sexually assaulted in her home and forced to stay there with the suspect. She was then forced into the trunk of a car and battered before the suspect drove her to another location. She was eventually able to escape the suspect and contact police.

Detectives identified the suspect as Edward Williams, 40, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Once the warrant was obtained, multiple agencies were notified and attempted to locate Williams, however his whereabouts could not be determined.

On November 13, a Louisiana State Police Troop E unit located the suspect’s vehicle on Kateland Road in Grant Parish. LSP Air Support responded and began searching the area, while LSP and members of the US Marshal’s Office Violent Offender Fugitive Apprehension Team converged on the area on the ground. Ground units attempted to stop the vehicle on Hwy 8, however Williams refused to stop, leading to a short pursuit.

Williams then left the vehicle while it was still in gear and fled on foot. LSP Troopers were able to locate him swiftly and he was taken into custody. Alexandria Police took custody of Williams, pursuant to their investigation.

“We are relieved to have the suspect in custody, and thank both the State Police and US Marshal’s Office for their help arresting him,” said APD Chief Neal Bates. “This type of cooperation between Law Enforcement agencies is typical for Central Louisiana, and we are proud to work together to solve violent crimes and hold those responsible to account for their actions.”

Williams is facing multiple charges, the details of which will be released later. The investigation continues, and more details will follow. No information is being released on the victim.