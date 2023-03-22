Colfax Man Arrested For Shoplifting

On March 20, 2023, the Pineville Police Department arrested Rickey Meredith, white male, 42 years old of Colfax, Louisiana for Theft and Aggravated flight from an officer.

At 7:00pm, the Pineville Police Department received a report of a Shoplifter at Walmart, 3636 Monroe Highway that was attempting to leave. When the responding Officer arrived he observed Mr. Meredith fleeing the parking lot at a high rate of speed in a Silver Ford Fusion. Mr. Meredith then fled on US 165/Monroe Highway entering into Ball, Louisiana traveling at a high rate of speed, swerving between lanes. In the 7000 block of US 165 Mr. Meredith turns around traveling back towards Pineville, where at one point, he crosses the median driving into oncoming traffic causing numerous vehicles to swerve in order to avoid any accidents. When approaching the red activated traffic signal in the 3400 block of US 165, Mr. Meredith collided with two vehicles causing his vehicle to overturn. Officers were then able to detain Mr. Meredith without further incident.

Mr. Meredith was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Rapides Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the accident and was later released and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is being held with No bond.

Rickey Meredith of Colfax, was previously arrested for Theft, Simple Assault and an outstanding warrant on July 2021 by GPSO.