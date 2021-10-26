Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Colfax man arrested for shooting at a wedding reception

Jacque Murphy

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Colfax Police Department responded to shots being fired at a wedding reception, on Lake Street, in Colfax.

Deputies found one person that had been shot and the shooter had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital by Acadian Ambulance and is in critical condition.  The suspect was located in Vernon Parish and taken into custody.

Leon Carter, 59 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

