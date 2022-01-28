Colfax man arrested for rape, suspected suicide
On January 25, 2022, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Brevelle, 38 years old, of Colfax, for 1st Degree Rape, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, and Oral Sexual Battery.
On January 26, 2022, deputies had interacted with Brevelle throughout the day.
During routine checks, a deputy discovered that Brevelle had hung himself, using a bed sheet.
Deputies immediately began C.P.R. and an ambulance was called. Brevelle was taken to a hospital, where he passed away a short time later.